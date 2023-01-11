In a grave irony, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy won his coveted prize after 15 votes and endless backdoor deals — he was elected speaker of the U.S. House.

One of his first actions was to thank those whose support made this possible. Most notably, he thanked the person who, two years ago, encouraged an armed insurrection at the very chamber over which McCarthy will now preside.

If that combination does not strike fear within you, then I believe you are not paying attention! The third most powerful person politician in the United States is beholden to a man who I view as a common thug.

We must wake up and understand that our great nation is being undermined from within. The threat could not be more obvious.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township