What is a life worth? There have been over 7,800 deaths from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania so far, and people keep dying from it. We have lost some of our freedom to prevent more deaths at the cost of lost jobs and business failures.

What is a life worth? Should we grant more freedom at the expense of more deaths? Should we limit our freedom to the present level at the present death rate? Or should we limit our freedoms more to lower the death rate? Certainly, there are innovative ways our society can increase our freedom without increasing the death toll and these should be explored. COVID-19 does kill people, but most people survive. It’s a gamble whether you die if you get the disease.

What is a life worth? If it’s your life that ends, it would be worth a lot. What about the lives of your friends and relatives? And what about total strangers? Do we respect ourselves and others enough to follow the guidance of the experts and wash our hands frequently, wear a face mask, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds? Is our freedom more important than the death of one person?

What is a life worth?

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township