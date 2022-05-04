I am responding to Stuart Wesbury’s April 27 column “Voting at the polls is the best option.”

I applaud Wesbury’s view that Election Day ought to be a federal holiday, as voting is the pinnacle of our democracy, and every citizen should be afforded ample opportunity to cast their vote and have it counted. Such is the bedrock of the republic.

However, I take umbrage with a few of Wesbury’s points, starting with his use of the phrase “ballot harvesting.” Ballots are not plants that can be grown in the backyard or in vast acres that are plowed, planted, fertilized and then harvested in November with big tractors.

Words matter. Votes are cast and votes are counted. To say they are “harvested” is to imply that there is something sinister, sneaky and nefarious happening.

The only thing happening is tabulation, not farming. It’s math, not agriculture.

Moreover, voting in person often means that the citizen is seeing the candidates’ names for the first time and must make quick decisions about who to choose from a list of strangers. The mail-in ballot allows time to research and consider carefully who is best suited to hold office.

When Act 77 was passed in late 2019, no one could have foreseen the impending pandemic that would upend everything and result in a massive number of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Wesbury does note, “I do not believe that these problems led to an upset of the final tallies in Joe Biden’s election victory.” There was no mischief in the 2020 election — except for the loudly proclaimed assertion that there was mischief.

Patrick Gerlach

District leader, Donegal Democrats

Mount Joy