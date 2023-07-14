Wandering thoughts of mine:

— My school taxes went up another $74.49, to be exact, but it’s another “only” amount.

— The comics are no longer funny, seemingly in fear of offending someone. Seems to me there are way too many sensitive people. Or are there really? Constant media hype is a huge contributor. Today, it seems you simply must be a “victim” of something or someone.

— The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action. It is simply reverse discrimination. We need to go back to plain old test scores and merit. Scoring low numbers on tests may mean you probably don’t belong in college.

— Do not ask me to pay for someone else’s college costs. That brilliant plan from President Joe Biden also got denied by the Supreme Court. He had no constitutional authority to even do that. Even U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi stated that.

— Summer reading for children and those on the left should be the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America.

— “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools” was the headline of a column by the Rev. Tucker York that was published in the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline. Thank you, Rev. York. I wonder where all the other clergy are.

— Finally, what are state colleges spending our money on? Transparency is really needed here.

Helen Cusick

East Lampeter Township