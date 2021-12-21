Considering that money is often a determining factor in swaying electoral outcomes, I believe it is likely that the beloved and extremely wealthy Dr. Mehmet Oz will become the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate vacancy.

The Democratic candidate for the Senate may be hard-pressed to outspend the telegenic mogul.

All of which begs the following question: What will “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” do when he runs into the irresistible and grim Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who essentially bought the town eons ago with other people’s money?

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township