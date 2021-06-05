The truth is from somewhere; somewhere out there in the large and small communities across America. That’s where the truth is born. That is its home, which is also the home of the many members who serve in the halls of Congress.

The truth is not born in Congress and mothered by senators and representatives. Slogans like the Big Lie come from Washington, D.C.

The truth comes from somewhere out there with the good people of this country and their representatives.

For that reason, the truth will always prevail.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville