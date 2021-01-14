After watching the coverage of the horrifying desecration of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, it is clear to me that President Donald Trump is nothing but a coward and a thug. The so-called rally was, in my view, a planning meeting for the ensuing riot by his goon squad.

Since I have no training in the law, I cannot say whether Trump is legally responsible for the deaths resulting from the riot. But it is obvious that he bears a moral responsibility in those deaths.

The enduring legacy of the man who I believe completely mishandled the COVID-19 response incited the riot at the Capitol and then slithered back to the safety of his residence.

I hope he will be prevented from inflicting any more damage prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden on Jan. 20.

Robert Bergner

Warwick Township