Acquitted again! Why am I not surprised? I’m sure we all remember Donald Trump, when he was first a presidential candidate, saying he could shoot a person on Fifth Avenue and nothing would happen.

Even though he didn’t actually pull a trigger on Jan. 6, his statement essentially came true.

How could anyone with a shred of decency possibly believe that a protest would be peaceful when the mob came armed with guns, body armor, bear spray, pepper spray, bats and wood and metal poles to break into the U.S. Capitol?

Even while watching the event unfold and while aides and others begged for help, Trump did nothing for a long time. I’m guessing that if the mob had succeeded in killing Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump’s comments might still have been that he guessed the mob cared more about the election than they did.

I thought I could give credit to Pence for having the courage not to override the Electoral College, but after the riots — when he had the right to have Trump removed — he did nothing.

So, we come to the Senate impeachment trial. The senators had the power to uphold their oath of office, but most Republicans lacked the backbone to do the right thing and seemingly thought more about their own welfare.

Then, after the acquittal, Sen. Mitch McConnell said Trump was responsible for all that led to the riot — yet he still voted for acquittal. What a hypocrite! I say the deaths, blood and injuries of Jan. 6 are the result of Trump’s unwillingness to stop the riots — but are also on the spineless senators who voted for acquittal.

Jackie Arndt

Rapho Township