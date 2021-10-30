Some of my tax dollars are going to pay for former President Donald Trump’s ego.

He keeps wanting states to recount the 2020 election votes. Would he do it if he had to use his own money? I don't think so. He’s someone who has paid less than $700 in taxes in some years — compare that to the working men and women today. There's no comparison.

President Joe Biden is our president, so go away Donald. Your ego, in my view, is too big for your britches. Go back to what you know — TV. You lost, so be a gentleman, bow out and take your marbles home. Or you will continue to be embarrassed.

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon is defying his subpoena from the U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6. Mr. Bannon, do you know what that says about you? You had so much to say at the time of the insurrection, but now that you’re being given the floor, all you seemingly do is zip your mouth and hide.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown