2020 has been a year of great loss for many: loss of family members, loss of jobs, loss of homes.

But there have been gains, also:

1) The early-year lockdown proved what science has been telling us. Carbon pollution is real. Nearly every nation experienced clearer air in April and May.

2) Business lockdowns have proven that those with vision and who adapt can survive.

3) School lockdowns proved that while some opt for bigger and better digital communication, much of the world is not able to tune in at all.

4) Manufacturing lockdowns revealed the flaw in choosing profit over product. “One nation for all” is good for people, but not for companies depending on products from nations with widespread infections.

5) Rising world temperatures and nearly year-round fires revealed errors in land management, both in the wild and in real estate.

6) Worldwide flooding and the increase in severe storms revealed the truth of science-feared temperature increase.

However, this year has also reminded us of the inherent generosity of people in times of trouble:

1) Medical professionals working 18-hour shifts, 24/7, and comforting the dying.

2) The firefighters, also working 18-hour shifts, 24/7, attempting to save wild animals as well as homes.

3) Food suppliers feeding the jobless thousands daily ... gratis.

4) Already, new ways of doing business are in action and new solutions are appearing.

Looking at it this way, it was a good year. One to learn from, but not one to repeat.

Best wishes for a Happy New Year.

Leona Baker

Salisbury Township