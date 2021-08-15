These are my observations of our national plight.

First of all, I’d like to make an overall observation. I believe these politicians in Washington, D.C., are leading this country of ours (not theirs) in the likeness of a bunch of dishonorable idiots who dare to think that they somehow are above the fear of the Lord and the foundations of our great Founding Fathers, who pledged their lives, their treasures and their sacred honor to defeat our foe. The founders had supreme confidence that God would help us (the 13 Colonies) defeat the British, which had the strongest military of the day.

Where are the statesmen and stateswomen of old during this chaotic time, when they are needed the most? It was our second president, John Adams, who said, essentially, that America will not work unless it is good.

As far as political parties are concerned, can we afford to place total faith in either party? I believe it is a matter of men and women standing on solid principles that never change.

Many people in these United States of America are wondering about, and absolutely ignorant as to, our sole solution! Heck, even an ordinary person like me full well knows our only solution and hope. But we Americans seemingly do not want to hear it — let alone do it.

Our answer is clearly found in the faith of our fathers — living faith.

Tracy S. McElroy

Manheim Township