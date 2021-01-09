Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

William Butler Yeats’ first stanza of his famous poem, written in 1919, was both retrospective and prescient. World history in the centuries up to and including the Great War warranted the poet’s dismayed assessment of the past and his frightful vision of the future — that is, the rise of fascism, Hitler, World War II and the Holocaust in Europe.

Since then the world has witnessed numerous atrocities, many of which have fulfilled the prophetic words of Yeats. Genocides continued in places like the Balkans, Africa and beyond. Instead of the elimination of nuclear weapons after the horrible atomic bomb attacks on Japan in 1945, they have proliferated.

Notwithstanding the inevitable end of his presidency, Donald Trump continues to bring us perilously close to loosening the “blood-dimmed tide” of Yeats’ poem. Might Yeats’ falcon represent our country or even the world, and the falconer its conscience?

Frank Byrne

Lancaster