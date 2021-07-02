I was 8 when my parents insisted that we listen to the United Nations radio broadcast that announced the creation of the state of Israel. I also heard the new prime minister implore the Arabic people to remain in their homes, help the Holocaust survivors adjust to the climate and learn agrarian skills, and in turn achieve full citizenship.

The surrounding Arabic countries, certain that they would drive the Jewish people into the sea, launched their attack, warning that Arabic people who remained in Israel would be considered traitors and would be killed as they invaded.

We know what followed the 1948 Arab-Israeli War: refugee camps where for generations Arabic people have remained, seeming political pawns for leaders who I believe care more about publicity than about saving lives of ordinary citizens.

In Israel, homes have well-stocked safe rooms and community bomb shelters. Aren’t those who are living in Gaza entitled to the same from their “government”?

My very deep sympathy lies with generations of Arabic people who continue to be pawns in life and death. Reminder: Every war except one was launched by an Arabic country; often several simultaneously.

I believe that peace will result only when a new, genuine Arabic peacenik emerges — surely at great risk to his or her life\!q — or when the populace overthrows its Iran-backed terrorist government. Sadly, I’m not betting on either in my lifetime — as citizens of Gaza continue to pay a steep price.

Naomi Storm

Lancaster