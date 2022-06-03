I would like to speak to the drag show at Hempfield High School. My deepest respect goes out to the school board and the community as they try to sort out fact from fiction and decide what is best going forward.

I also want to honor those students who have stepped forward to share their perspectives and experiences. It takes great courage to stand up before your community, and I honor you for that.

As a parent of teenagers and other children, I believe that this type of performance has no place in our schools or in any platform that is related to the school.

As a community, we have identified all people under the age of 18 as minors and acknowledge that those over 18 have responsibilities and privileges as adults. Minors are at a power disadvantage in any situation in which adults are in charge. This is why situations in the school setting must be weighed with a different care than they are in society at large. Especially situations that have sexual themes or innuendos.

I would not condone a professional female dance team coming to the school to perform for the football team. Nor would I approve a similar male dance company coming to perform for the girls softball team. These types of exclusive performances have no place in the educational process.

Kendie Miller

West Earl Township