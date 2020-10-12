Earlier this year, I watched the Democratic candidates disrespect and talk over each other during their party's presidential primary debates. They reminded me of hyper elementary schoolchildren trying to bully each other at playground recess. It was an uncomplimentary display and a blemish to respectable Democrats.

I watched the first presidential debate expecting more, but getting less. No decorum or leadership qualities were observed. As a voter, I was embarrassed. Neither candidate met the criteria by which I measure our commander in chief.

Then, the vice presidential debate forced me to bed early to escape the rancor. I missed seeing the fly sitting on Vice President Mike Pence’s head, but when manure defiles a stage, a fly is likely to land nearby.

I anticipated hearing specific answers to challenges facing our nation — a viable plan and pragmatic solutions. I was grossly short-changed in that regard.

Thursday night, there was a televised debate between state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry. They dissected the issues, not each other. Both candidates were prepared, focused and answered the questions directly. It was fast-paced, intense and stayed within the established rules. I cannot vote for either candidate, since they don’t represent my district, but I sincerely enjoyed their political debate. It was refreshing to see regional candidates and a local TV station succeed where the national networks and presidential candidates failed. It was democracy in action and a format to be emulated. Kudos to all.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township