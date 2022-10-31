Some thoughts on the candidates in the upcoming election.

— On Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman: Have you considered how much courage it took for him to participate in a live televised debate, knowing that his speech would be criticized? His speech may be halting, but his stroke did not make him stupid.

Any opponent who dwells on Fetterman’s communication issues is insulting every stroke patient who has or is still struggling with physical, occupational or speech therapy in an effort to return to how they were prior to the stroke.

— On U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, 10th Congressional District: In my view, his campaign ad on TV is laughable. Perry accuses President Joe Biden of dereliction of duty, when I believe it is Perry who is guilty on that measure. Perry voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in January 2020. Was this not a dereliction of duty to Pennsylvania voters? U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker also voted against accepting the electoral votes.

And, of course, the votes that were cast for Perry and Smucker in 2020 counted just fine.

Sadly, in my view, both of them will probably get reelected, no matter what their records are. In this region of Pennsylvania, it seems that even Vladimir Putin would be elected if he were on the Republican ballot.

Virginia Joline

West Lampeter Township