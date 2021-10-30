I read the multiple letters to the editor in the Oct. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline regarding Manheim Township Democratic school board candidate Adam Hosey’s comment regarding the Bible2School program.

It was of great interest to me to learn that the first three writers were so eager to denigrate Hosey for the one statement they quoted (“Morally, it’s not a good thing to have in our schools”).

Then I read the fourth letter from the candidate himself (“Candidate provides further context”) and smiled as I enjoyed the statement in context! I quickly understood why LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors seemingly chose that order for the letters.

How typical to have taken one statement, out of context, and then judge the values of the candidate himself. I am finding it difficult not to judge the values of the three letter writers who criticized Hosey and what I believe to be their faulty conclusion based on a snippet from the full statement.

Mr. Hosey, I applaud your thoroughness. How refreshing in this age of disinformation and ignorance.

Larry H. Killian

Cornwall

Lebanon County