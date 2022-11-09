First, instead of dumbing down the requirements to attract teachers, let’s try raising their pay and benefits to make them commensurate with state legislators’ pay and benefits. And let’s make schoolchildren’s environments as safe as the Legislature’s. Safer classrooms will not only save lives, but will attract the highest qualified school personnel.

To pay for these improvements in education, reduce the number of legislative session days and the salaries of state legislators and their staffs accordingly. I believe that good teachers are much more important to Pennsylvania citizens and their children than overindulged, overpaid, nontransparent, unaccountable politicians.

Second, to save children’s and drivers’ lives and reduce insurance rates, I believe that the state should pass a long overdue law that requires motorcyclists and their passengers to wear helmets with full face masks.

It makes no sense to me that drivers in steel-cage vehicles with safety-glass windows and safety airbags must legally wear seat belts to be safer — yet irresponsible motorcyclists expose themselves to flying debris that could hit them in the head, causing them to lose control of what is essentially a 500-pound missile. That puts others’ lives at risk.

This stuff is not rocket science. It’s just a lack of will by a bloated Legislature.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township