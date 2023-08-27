The 2024 election will likely be President Joe Biden versus former President Donald Trump. Is this the best America has to offer? Both are morally and ethically challenged. One has impaired cognitive abilities and the other is an egomaniac.

In a country of 330 million people, there must be talented individuals who can lead, make compromises for the good of all and not just issue “executive orders” that satisfy their political party.

Regarding impeachment, it’s time for all this nonsense to stop. The Democrats have not in the past had, and the Republicans do not currently have, enough evidence of wrongdoing to impeach anyone. If you want someone out of office, make the necessary convincing argument for the voters to vote the individual(s) out of office.

A house divided cannot stand. In my 70-plus years, I have never seen the country so divided on so many issues. There are so many minority viewpoints that want their own way and receive media coverage. However, their aggressive agendas make it difficult for the majority viewpoint to be heard on any subject. If we don’t come together and start making compromises on these viewpoints, for the good of everyone, we will surely perish.

In God we trust. I for one believe that God will see us through these troubling times. I wonder how many others believe the same.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township