Some thoughts on the news in the April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline:

District Judge Andrew LeFever was fined because he endorsed himself while also serving as a Lancaster Democratic Committee person (“District judge gets fined for ‘shady efforts’ ”). Meanwhile, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas traded in his motor home and Walmart camping for complimentary private plane flights to vacations in exotic locations — and claims no violation of jurisprudence based on advice from “colleagues and others in the judiciary.” Does this make sense? He should have consulted Judge LeFever.

Regarding that same day’s article, “Nissin Foods USA makes upgrades to local plant”: Despite a significant increase in price, Nissin Foods’ experience in Lancaster County demonstrates the “substitution effect” of inflation through selling more ramen, the food staple of college students and garage entrepreneurs. This is because the prices of other foods have increased due to inflation and the euthanization of millions of chickens because of viruses. This makes sense.

On the employment front, if you seriously concentrate on the convoluted article, we see that inflation is finally driving those seniors and aspiring seniors out of somnolence induced by the bloated federal stimuli, while unemployment claims remain stable. As a result we can expect the Federal Reserve to use the discount rate to smash the economy into submission by raising the discount rate to increase costs to reduce demand to increase unemployment, and increase poverty, and reduce tax revenues. Does this make sense in the face of an increasing national debt and diminishing Social Security and Medicare trust funds?

As a final note, I too deplore the editing of letters with the insertion of wishy-washy adverbs and support recommendations made by other letter writers.

Donald Stollenwerk

East Hempfield Township