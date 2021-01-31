I would like to comment on Michelle Singletary’s Dec. 13 column in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline: “Legacy of redlining: Being Black lowers my home’s value.”

What Singletary’s Washington Post column tells me is that she is enjoying a nice home in a nice location surrounded by like-minded people, for the cost of a lower mortgage than some other homes in Maryland.

I remember another past column in LNP | LancasterOnline in which Singletary criticized former President Donald Trump’s personal income tax changes that increased the standard itemized deductions allowed. Singletary complained that she was receiving less of a tax break. For me, the new standard itemized deduction allowance nearly doubled from what I usually took for the past 15 years. Even the years when I was paying the highest amount for a mortgage and giving thousands in donations, I still would not exceed the new standard deduction allowed. This comparison tells me that Singletary lives in a pretty nice house!

I was discriminated against as a woman while working in Pennsylvania state government for most of the past two decades, to the extent that it harmed me financially. The people discriminating were mostly men of all races, but women of all races also participated — on the state and federal level. My point is that I doubt the kind of “equality fix” going on right now in government will help the general corruption, and will make things worse for everyone.

Pauline Risser

West Donegal Township