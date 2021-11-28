I was listening to a lawyer justify the “not guilty” verdicts on all five charges in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. She explained that the jury was not allowed to consider the context of the protest or the illegal carrying of a weapon by a minor or Rittenhouse’s provocation of violence; the jury was essentially only allowed to answer the question, “Did Rittenhouse in that moment fear for his life?”

So I’m wondering: In the future, will any legal cases take into account the legitimate fear that many Black U.S. citizens experience every time they step out of their front doors — heading to work or the grocery store or religious services; not toting guns or provoking violent behavior? Will their very real fears for their lives be considered?

Marilou Adams

Elizabethtown