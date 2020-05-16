At first glance, the LNP | LancasterOnline article on May 11 (“County to defy state, go yellow”) is detailing an act of political bravado.

Many health experts, regardless of politics, believe that opening up businesses prematurely could result in more cases of COVID-19 and potentially more deaths.

We must decide between risk and security. To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, freedom requires citizens to choose between risk and security. One cannot have both.

For example, our president reportedly has a phobia about germs, but he will not wear a mask in public. He relies on his physicians and associates to protect him from the risk of COVID-19. He creates the illusion of being a risk-taker. If his admirers get it, he might call them losers.

Sunday’s letter from the 13 Lancaster County elected officials to Gov. Tom Wolf states that there is an “ample supply of beds and ventilators” in the existing local hospital system. Their plan seemingly means more consumers and more patients. Neither one will be safe.

The Republicans’ plan to protect nursing home patients and their service providers is commendable. Local government should do that anyway. I hope they do.

I am not brave. I will continue to protect others and myself by wearing a mask in public and only going out for necessities until we are free from COVID-19.

Robert Lowing

Lancaster