The $1.9 trillion stimulus package President Joe Biden has proposed is a big chunk of change that has direct stimulus payments, aid to states and local communities, pandemic and economic funding and special interest disbursements.

It seems apparent that most Americans (Republicans and Democrats) don’t seem to want to talk about the cost of recovery or the impact of such debt. On a recent trip to the Poconos, every store, hotel and restaurant had “help wanted” signs out. At one ski area, there was a big sign stating, “Will hire on the spot.”

I am concerned that stimulus checks and other monetary disbursements are not effective tools that really help Americans in the long term. This is not a partisan statement either; our previous president wanted to increase stimulus checks to $2,000!

The $15 minimum wage is probably long overdue, and under the current president there is a proposal for a phased implementation. This is a good idea. We just need to make sure we tell the story straight. The result will be an increase to the American public for goods and services.

Aid to state and local governments is a no-brainer, as are as more funds for education. We are going to spend money, and rightly so. Let’s just see how much of it goes where it is needed — and not to special interests and pork that our elected officials cling to.

David Wood

Manheim Township