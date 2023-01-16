I am discouraged by the state of politics these days and the vitriol on all sides.

As much as I really don’t like former President Donald Trump’s remarks, I read many letters in which people call him rude, a clown, a lying narcissist, a grifting loser, an idiot and much, much more.

How different from him are these critics, if they are being nasty themselves? Maybe people should reflect on who they are and how they talk about others before they talk about others, including Trump.

Are people trying to help or are they just making themselves feel better — all while throwing fuel on the fire of meanness, rudeness and division?

Be kind. Be the antithesis of what you dislike.

Be polite and maybe, just maybe, we can make things a bit better.

On another note, there are few days that go by in which I don’t see people running — no, racing — at top speed through red lights. It’s dangerous, and saving one minute won’t change your life, unless you run a red light a kill someone. This is so self-serving and rude. Please slow down, as the life you may save may very well be your own.

Wayne Angelo

Marietta