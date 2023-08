1. When the average person is convicted of committing a crime, the book is thrown at him and he’s sent to jail. Former President Donald Trump should have been locked up a long time ago, if he’s guilty of all the counts on which he stands accused.

2. Why is it called the Pennsylvania Lottery when people from all of these other states are winning some jackpots? It should be called the United States Lottery.

Joseph McCreary

Marietta