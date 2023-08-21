Two thoughts warranting consideration:

1. Why did The Associated Press article “McCormick gears up for another Senate run in Pa.,” which was published in the Aug. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline, focus so exhaustively on his wealth? Is it a bad thing to have accumulated substantial resources through a good education and hard work? It seems to me that McCormick’s education, military experience and financial management experience are more important than his net worth.

2. I wonder why we focus so much time worrying about who becomes the U.S president every four years, when it looks like that position is a part-time job. To date, after less than three years in office, President Joe Biden has taken more than 360 vacation days at either his luxury beach home in Delaware or at Camp David. This month he went to a Colorado resort for another vacation. Looks like a part-time job to me. Maybe we should worry more about who is really running the country, rather than this figurehead job called “president.”

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township