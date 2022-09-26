Thoughts and reflections on two items of local concern.

— Transgender athletes and sports: Instead of having those athletes seemingly forcing their agenda upon a decades-old sports system, have them compete against each other. It seems to me that would be a more fair outcome.

— Accidents involving pedestrians in the city: I have experienced this as a driver two times. Depending on the position of your driver’s seat, the mirrors and the bar between the windshield and the door, a person can be “hidden” from the mirrors. Even with the mirrors getting larger, if you’ve experienced this one time, I think you will agree about the problem.

Mary Jane Brandt

East Hempfield Township