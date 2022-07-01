I would like to respond to the June 6 letter concerning the burning of fossil fuels (“Another crisis we rarely discuss”).

No one can argue that the heat and drought in the western U.S. are bad, but the letter writer ends his letter by stating that the European Union is leading the way (in reducing the burning of fossil fuels) by ending its purchase of oil and gas from Russia.

This is incorrect, kind of. The EU will (has) reduced the shipment of fossil fuels from Russia, but it has increased its purchase of fossil fuels from other countries to meet its demand. In fact, it is bringing some coal-fired plants back online to help meet demand, largely because it found out that green energy cannot meet all of its needs.

If the United States continues its move toward clean air and water, but countries such as China and India continue to burn dirty fuels, is not the atmosphere still affected? Just think about when the volcano erupted in Iceland, and how that affected air travel over Europe and the Atlantic Ocean.

The move to green energy will be good, but it must be done responsibly. Only 18% of the current energy consumption in the U.S. is green. Already, some people are talking about rolling brownouts in the U.S., because not enough electricity is being produced.

Finally, someone complained in the June 12 Lancaster Watchdog (“Pole pair problems”) about a double utility pole being visually annoying. Can you imagine what the reaction would be to more wind farms and large solar arrays?

Allan Thompson

West Lampeter Township