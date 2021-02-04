In reading the Jan. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial about the issue of increasing the federal minimum wage (“Time to talk”), several points come to mind.

First, what does the minimum wage have to do with COVID-19 relief? Prior to COVID-19, the economy was roaring and wages were rising due to historically high employment. Even now, some businesses are looking to hire. Some advertised wages are significantly higher than the current minimum wage and include added perks. It’s simple supply and demand.

My second point relates to the 2019 statement by Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El quoted in the editorial. He is in favor of an increase, saying that people and their labor have value and that “society should be organized in such a way to recognize that value.”

In my view, that is wrong. The individual determines what his or her value is, not society or government. If there is a job at $10 per hour that I want, I should have the freedom to accept it, not have the government lock me out. If I believe my value is higher than the minimum, I make sure my skill set is such that I’m employable at that higher rate.

Third, companies pay a premium salary because their profit margin allows them to. This also allows them to pick the best people available and to help retain them after the expense of training. Any increase in labor cost will be passed to the consumer.

The stimulus the economy needs is to follow the science and let businesses get back to normal. I believe this is another example of Democrats not letting a crisis go to waste.

Bob Hofmann

East Empfield Township