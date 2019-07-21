In the July 14 Sunday LNP, columnist Jay Ambrose wrote against raising the minimum wage (“Dems’ plan to hike minimum wage will hurt many workers”). He cited a study that determined that 1.3 million people would be unemployed if the minimum wage was raised to $15. However, that study also showed 17 million people would be helped by that minimum wage increase.
So according to that study, 93% of the target population would be helped. That’s a no-brainer! Any policy that helps that large a majority should be implemented yesterday. If it was, I would be sorry for the 1.3 million who were adversely affected, but that is a relatively small price to pay. Raise the minimum wage to $15 immediately.
Second, there’s President Donald Trump. On July 16, an inveterate op-ed and letter writer complained about Democrats and their treatment of Trump (“Letters seem to be edited with bias”). His closing complaint was that Democrats claim Trump lies and yet no one has ever proven that. A very strange statement, since Trump has told more than 10,000 lies in just 26 months as president, as shown by a number of fact-checkers. Considering that our blowhard Oval Office occupant lies every day with both his mouth and his tweets, the statement is either blatantly partisan or an example of not recognizing the real world. I leave it to your readers to decide which explanation is correct.
Michael Harrison
Warwick Township