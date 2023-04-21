The April 18 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Letters carriers fighting hunger” let us know there will be a United States Postal Service carriers food drive next month and to leave food items by our mailbox for pickup by a postal employee.

Now this is all well and good, but our neighborhood doesn’t receive mail every day, although we are told we have mail coming.

We are lucky to receive mail three or four times a week, so we were wondering if the Postal Service is guaranteeing mail delivery the day of the food drive (May 13). If our mail will not be delivered, who will pick up the donations?

On another food note, Lancaster County Administrator Larry George and friends are against the food distribution and eating food in Binns Park, noting that trash is a problem.

So, people on their lunch hour are not allowed to eat in an open space? My Mom and I worked at a business downtown and ate our lunch on the square in nice weather. Were we breaking any laws?

I shudder to think that overworked police officers would take the time to tell us that our lunch sharing was against the law. By the way, we did clean up after ourselves, as there were plenty of trash cans around the area.

Hey, Larry, want to see some real trash issues? Drive up some of the city streets and see the amount of littering, Conestoga Street and Manor Street are two examples. George’s anger and disgust at the homeless population in Binns Park is evident; trying to cover it up with not allowing people to eat in a public park is crazy.

Gail Jenks

Lancaster Township