Regarding the case of Manheim Township’s Michael Lopatic, who is accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and is seeking to be let out of jail pending trial:

Evidence of not being a flight risk does not “trump” the fact that Lopatic is charged with joining the fray at the Capitol in January. As a former Marine, Lopatic should be aware that people should be held responsible for their actions.

In my view, all those involved in that travesty were committing treason and deserve the punishment they receive.

Ed Binder

West Hempfield Township