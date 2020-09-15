I read the letters to the editor everyday. I, too, experienced the loss of friendship and neighborliness when we moved to a continuing care retirement community. After being a fairly social couple in a big city, it was strange to not have that connection with others. We have many opportunities to associate with others, but these are acquaintances, not friends. There is a difference.

People no longer have friends over, have a drink and share whatever. Depending on your living space, some of this is difficult but not impossible. It is a period of adjustment, and it does, thankfully, get better over time.

One other observation I have is about the extreme negativity expressed by many letter writers. These are times of great concern. I hope we choose wisely. I hope we choose truth over falsehoods.

Jackie Schroder

Cornwall

Lebanon County