As I take walks around the neighborhoods, I enjoy seeing people’s properties. Many lawns are beautifully manicured by edging around the curbs and sidewalks; some leave a small groove in the soil.

When my children acquired a house, I asked them not to do such edging, so that their children or others riding bikes or scooters would not get the front tire caught in the groove and do a “header” — fly headfirst onto the ground.

I also suggested they fill in any areas near the walks or curbing that could cause a crash. Using a trimmer, the lawn will still look very attractive without the groove.

Since I’m on my soapbox, most dog owners in our area are very attentive to picking up after their dog defecates. But a few do not clean up the feces if the dog drops it on the pavement, leaving a “gift” for walkers and joggers. This is more problematic as the evenings get darker earlier. Please clean up after your dog.

Finally, I want to apologize to this newspaper’s faithful readers for not having a political twist in this letter.

Dave Bleil

Landisville