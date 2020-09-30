On several occasions, letter writers have asked what Jesus would do. I believe with all my heart that what Jesus couldn’t do is work in an abortion clinic and murder innocent babies. I just don’t believe he could do that.

There will be those who will vote on a Tuesday to support abortion, and then go to church on Sunday and sing, “Oh, how I love Jesus.” Sad but true.

Through the years I have sent several letters to the editor, and it always took weeks before they were printed. I thought it was interesting that when local veterans had a letter published praising our president for the many good things he has done for them, it was only two days later that two letters of rebuttal against the veterans were published.

You have received this letter on Sept. 25. Let’s see how many weeks until it is printed.

Harold Horning

Narvon