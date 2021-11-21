I’m in my mid-70s. A lot has changed since I was young. Take economics, for example. In my day, we believed that if the government created money out of thin air, the result would be inflation.

And the definition of inflation in those days was “too much money chasing too few goods.” So, if people were encouraged not to work, that would result in fewer goods and services, further increasing the speed toward inflation.

And if programs were initiated to continually pour money into the populace without compensating effort or production, the term “hyperinflation” would loom large.

And what if Congress passed unprecedented spending programs?

Wow! I’m glad those days are in the past. But wait, I just passed a gas station on my way home from the supermarket. Hmmm. Do significantly higher prices indicate inflation? Maybe Paul Krugman is wrong after all.

Dan Duda

Warwick Township