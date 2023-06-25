The Interstate 95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia on June 11 was a traumatic shock. It is very unfortunate that a life was lost in the dramatic accident.

It is tremendous that Gov. Josh Shapiro, state Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll and their team announced the fast pace of the rebuilding of the interstate with strong infrastructure.

Also tremendous is the leadership of the Pennsylvania State Police officers and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials, with their efforts toward making the roads easier to navigate until permanent fixtures are made to the damaged portions.

Hopefully, with the rebuilding, another huge accident like this can be avoided.

Alim Howell

Upper Darby Township

Delaware County