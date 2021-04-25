I was happy to see that the April 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline decided to cover the reasons for the competitive housing market nationwide, and in Lancaster County in particular (“High demand, limited listings”).

However, I believe your article put a bit too much emphasis on the “pandemic economy” as a cause of the housing shortage. The pandemic has certainly catalyzed some changes that have made the housing market more competitive, including lowered interest rates and extended loan timelines.

But, primarily, it has accelerated trends that were already there: increases in the cost of labor and materials; the exodus of people from Pennsylvania’s first-class cities to second- and third-class cities; and the complementary exodus of people from rural areas to cities in general.

This, combined with an increasing shortage of land in Lancaster County, is what I believe is causing the extreme increase in housing prices here —not merely that “people are unwilling to sell and face the prospect of moving during the pandemic.”

I hope that, after reading this article, Lancaster County residents don’t get the idea that we’re experiencing a pandemic-induced housing bubble. This is not a bubble; this market is here to stay unless steps are taken to increase the housing stock in Lancaster County with an eye toward affordability and sustainability.

Our local leaders must support development that is higher density, affordable and sustainable, while preserving our Lancaster heritage — and I mean farmland and green space, not suburban sprawl.

It is a challenge, but it can and must be done if we want to preserve any remnant of affordability in our town.

Paul Dodson

Owner, The Sustainable

Housing Company