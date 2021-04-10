The article “The Warrior’s Way” in the March 15 LNP | LancasterOnline, with the photographs of Gary Bad Warrior and his aunt and uncle, touched me deeply.

I hope it got plenty of local readership, but so far there has been no follow-up about this story of an amazing young man, his family and, by extension, Indigenous people the world over.

Reading this article made me realize how these Indigenous peoples on our beautiful, green planet have been disenfranchised and oppressed for centuries by Western, materialistic, mostly Christian invaders who took away their land and their advanced spiritual understanding and culture.

Now, we have experienced a leader who wanted to “Make America Great Again” — similarly, in my view, to another misguided leader in my birth country who once proclaimed: “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles.”

We are still trying to heal from that German debacle and this latest U.S. one, which, through fear-based human mismanagement, has damaged our country and its natural wonders. We must hope that such leaders will never again rise to follow their destructive drive for power.

The tiny virus that causes COVID-19 has shown how easily we humans can be brought down, if we are not waking up to a higher understanding of who we are.

We are one human family, in which each of us can experience the seed of universal energy — our birthright — and inherent in all life on this planet. Let us all awake to that wonder, before it is too late and, in our thoughtlessness, we end human life on Earth.

Marga N. Lane

Lancaster Township