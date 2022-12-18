I hear that Republicans are worried about crime, with the usual dog whistle that “good guys” (self-determined) need more guns to “stand their ground.”

Last time I checked, robbery is a crime. Did you know a Londoner is just as likely as a New Yorker to be robbed ... but the New Yorker is, by far, more likely to be killed in the process? Most of the times, it is by a gun.

Did you know the U.S. has the highest rate of gun ownership and is second only to Yemen in the rate of mass shootings?

Ah, but most shooters have mental health issues, right? While it is true that a person with serious mental health issues is three times more likely to engage in violent behavior, the number of people with a serious mental health issue is so small compared to the overall population that they account for only 4% of gun deaths, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Countries with higher suicide rates (a marker for serious mental health issues) tend to have low rates of mass shootings. The U.S. has the same percentage of mental health issues as other developed countries and spends just about as much on treatment — yet has far higher rates of gun deaths and mass shootings. We cannot conveniently blame gun violence on mental health.

Here’s the elephant in the room: A country’s rate of gun ownership correlates to its rate of mass shootings, a relationship that holds even when the United States is excluded.

It seems obvious that the solution to gun violence is not — wait for it — more guns.

Dwight Eichelberger

West Donegal Township

Note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.