Government can impact gas prices. For example, in Pennsylvania, the oil company franchise tax and the liquid fuels tax add 57.6 cents per gallon to the price of gasoline. There’s also a federal tax of about 18 cents per gallon on gasoline, meaning the total tax per gallon in this state is about 76 cents.

Most of these taxes are either used directly to fund road and bridge improvements, or disbursed to local municipalities for similar projects.

Conversations are currently underway here in Pennsylvania and at the federal level about a temporary moratorium on these taxes. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

That said, sudden gas price changes are more directly affected by supply/demand issues and not by the actions of any government official. Typically, about 3% of sweet crude imported to the U.S. comes from Russia, with a total of 8% of imported oil or petroleum distillates coming from Russia. Therefore, President Joe Biden’s ban earlier this month on Russian imports has more impact on Russia’s economy than on U.S. gasoline prices.

Finally, the U.S. produces enough oil to meet its needs if one looks at total gallon production, but economics and type of oil complicate matters. The March 8 article “America Produces Enough Oil To Meet Its Needs, So Why Do We Import Crude?” by Matthew Tiller, published on NASDAQ.com, explains why.

And remember that when experts say “the U.S.” imports or exports oil, they’re referring to U.S. companies, not the federal government.

Jason Moser

Bellefonte

Centre County