Gardening — the most joyful, healthy pastime — also lets me think. Today, this letter to LNP | LancasterOnline is the result! I am too old to grow our vegetables, and the best excuse is that our Lancaster Central Market provides locally grown healthy fruit and greens. But I do love flowers!

Warnings about climate change, COVID-19 and worldwide catastrophic floods and fires have long made me think. Why do we wealthy humans not realize that our often arrogant, extravagant lifestyles have poisoned our Earth-Mother, who has provided everything we need in our lifetime?

Despite worshipping various faiths, in my view we have seldom been taught — or realize — that we all have a creative spirit in us. Further, I believe our path toward artificial intelligence is destroying not only our home planet, but also ourselves.

I personally believe there is evidence showing that ancient races did come from other planets, just as we now venture out into space. It is my belief that they, our forefathers, decided to settle on our Earth — sadly continuing their old, destructive reasoning.

What have we done? Is it too late to wake up?

Marga N. Lane

Lancaster Township