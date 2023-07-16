Could the United States become a dictatorship? This is a question you often hear today.

The traditional answer is no. The central role of the U.S. Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law are the traditional reasons why a dictatorship could never be established in the U.S.

Secondary reasons would be political culture, political history and the fact the country is run for the most part by lawyers, not military leaders or populists.

Yet there are people who think a dictatorship is coming. Some think it’s already here. Well-established democracies like India, Colombia and Costa Rica have switched from democracies into dictatorships for short periods. Dictatorship is definitely in the air in the United States.

Diversity, which on a superficial level is attractive — different foods, fashions and traditions — becomes unattractive when it starts to touch things that are sacred to people; at that point, diversity becomes a threat.

As diversity becomes more threatening, tolerance is replaced by bigotry. You start to see a lot of bigots across the whole rainbow of the political spectrum. Confusion, a lack of consensus, endless debate and hardening of positions occur. Paranoia, fantasy and revenge become more important to forming political narratives of victory.

Anyone can see this looming today in the United States, and it’s essential to any dictatorship: All dictatorships promote hatred.

The other important quality for dictatorships is psychology: What happens next politically is decided, not inside institutions, but inside the minds of political actors. The shock and awe of psychology is also incubating in today’s America.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster