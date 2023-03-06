It’s curious what’s happening with the U.S. economy right now. Up until the late 1970s, unemployment was thought of as the greatest economic evil in America. That’s still the case in some Asian countries, where working is thought to be at the core of family and social order. But in Western democracies, inflation has replaced unemployment as the greatest of economic evils.

There’s a political reason for this: Democracies that experience very high inflation can quickly become unstable, as in 1920s Germany, where voters became politically radicalized.

The fear with inflation is that, if it persists, it will eventually lead to radical politics. Some voters, rather than showing patience, will favor authoritarianism. Unemployment might do this, too, but modern democracies have plenty of policy tools, including state benefits, to lessen the negative effects of unemployment.

So, in the current environment of uncertainty, inflation is the dragon that needs slaying. Fighting inflation always starts with money: Make money tight. Tight money means high interest rates.

Another way to cut inflation is to cut demand. A current example of cutting demand is the ending of COVID-19 benefits that help to supplement food purchases.

Too much money and demand equal inflation. Historically, inflation has not been caused by too much money circulating or too high of a demand for products, but by high prices for commodities like oil.

War is one way commodity prices might soar. Climate change is another. My point is that the inflation-fighting policies you see now are more political policies than economic ones. Fighting inflation involves super belt-tightening, gasping, waiting and waiting.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster