America is approaching an important crossroads as it exits globalization. One word will end globalization: inflation. The cornerstone of globalization is that overheated economies can maintain low inflation because of cheap labor and cheap resources.

If you remember back to the early 1990s, when the debates around globalization were starting, most of the arguments were about offshoring industrial jobs to cheaper labor countries in return for lower prices, lower inflation and overseas investment opportunities.

Americans were sold on the idea — in the usual social science-style: The more precise my thinking, the more right my arguments — that in the future markets and technology would replace politics.

In short, globalization meant focusing on choice and price. Ideology, religion, history, the arts and politics were now dead letters from the past that markets and technology would reshape in the future. And so shopping became the new culture of America, and people indulged.

If choice, price and shopping are now changing because of inflation, that is certainly going to upset the American people. It sure would be easier to get through inflation with a rich cultural life or talented politicians, but globalization never promoted either.

What globalization did promote was insipidness and languor in the American spirit. I would argue that the extreme and destructive politics you see in America today are attempts to replace the languor of globalization with vigor and vitality. Inflation has a way of doing that to people. Artists can improve states of mind in difficult and uncertain times. Remember?

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster