Are we better off now, or bracing for even worse? (I thought I was just fine between 2016 and 2020.)

Now we have battery/electric-powered vehicles “if you can afford one.’’ It reportedly only takes 30 minutes for a full charge of an electric vehicle at a charging station, which will last about 350 miles. Or you can get an adapter and plug in at home for a longer charging period — don’t trip on the extension cords.

How long will these batteries last until they must be disposed of? And how will they be disposed of? You can’t just dump them in a landfill without destroying the environment. What think tank dreamed this up? What would be the cost of replacing these batteries?

Just think of battery-powered military aircraft, jeeps and tanks on the battlefield. Or tractor-trailers, firetrucks, police cars and ambulances. (Not Air Force One, I hope.)

Maybe we should just walk to work and get a golf cart (still a battery). I expect a horse and buggy would be a good choice. How may miles to the bale of hay?

Where is our leadership?

Bernard G. Grimm Jr.

Lancaster Township