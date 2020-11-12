Thoughts on election result (letter) Nov 12, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Regarding the new future resident in White House: finally, a grown-up in the White House!G.A. Hawthorne Mount Joy Today's Top Stories Owners of Black Olive Family Diner in Columbia to reopen former Cloister Restaurant in Ephrata 12 min ago District 3 Class 4A gold on the line for L-S, Elco: Previewing L-L League football Week 9 schedule 12 min ago For actor in lead role in 'Elf the Musical,' it helps to be a kid at heart; Dutch Apple show opens tonight 42 min ago 'No survival skills': Animal advocates aim to remove vulnerable ducks from Lancaster city park 1 hr ago Top Shelf Shoes replaces Red Wing Shoes at East Hempfield shopping center 1 hr ago One of Extraordinary Gives' biggest beneficiary not participating in 2020 event 1 hr ago Wasp spray in face, fleeing police with headlights off: Lancaster County Police Log: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 1 hr ago Columbia, Conestoga Valley notes, plus Week 9 picks: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 12 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags White House Election Grown-up Joe Biden Donald Trump