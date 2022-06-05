The time has come to respond to Mary Haverstick’s column in the April 24 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Manheim Township officials should do the right thing on Oregon Village”).

I have been driving the stretch of Route 272 that she is referencing for nearly 40 years, as my place of employment is in Brownstown. I travel through five intersections each day and have to hold my breath! Invariably, someone pulls out in front of my vehicle every day — sometimes as many as three times in one day.

My favorite intersection is the Creek Road crossing. The traffic coming from what Haverstick refers to as “the tiny rural village of Oregon” is sometimes backed up through the village, blocking the entrance road to Oregon Dairy grocery store.

Then, if someone is going south on Oregon Pike and wants to turn in to that road, there is barely room for them to get their vehicle off the road. I have seen many accidents happen on this stretch of road over the years, particularly at the aforementioned intersection.

I know for a fact that there are well-thought-out plans for improvement to the intersections in the area Haverstick refers to. I have been driving since 1970 and I traveled this stretch of road even then.

I particularly enjoyed Haverstick’s phrase about how this development “would engulf” the tiny rural village of Oregon. I contend that the engulfing happened a long time ago! I would much rather see a successful business and a beautiful development on that property (which hasn’t been farmland for as long as I can remember) than the overgrown eyesore that once was the Shawnee Resort.

Robert Sands

Manor Township