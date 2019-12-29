It’s always interesting to read the Perspective page on a Sunday morning. I enjoy the differences of opinion when they’re laid out in a sane and articulate manner, and I enjoy discussing the points of view with my family and friends.
However, I feel compelled to write, as you featured three pieces Dec. 22 relating to the previous week’s impeachment proceedings — two by respected local scholars of politics and history, and a third by a former cartoonist who references “Star Wars” as his point of authority. Really?
Van Gosse (“We need patriotism, not blind loyalty”) and Stephen Medvic (“Why Dems and GOP view Trump’s action so differently”) carefully lay out the facts. Gosse is more partisan in his column, but he articulates a sound historical basis for his views. Medvic, as always, is thoughtful and analytical and gets the reader to consider the events in Washington through a critical lens.
And then there’s Charles Stouff (“Reflections on ‘Star Wars’ and impeachment of Trump”), who, in his past two columns, has made references to revolution and forces awakening — both columns riddled with veiled threats of violence against those who don’t agree with his point of view. Please do the readers of LNP a favor and do not print any more of his ridiculous and dangerous ramblings.
As for Congressman Lloyd Smucker and President Donald Trump, history has a way of banishing fools and tyrants to the ash heap. Let’s hope that will also be the case in 2020.
Marcy Dubroff
East Hempfield Township